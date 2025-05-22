Dr Pierre Kory Dismantles Another Pharma Narrative With One Study

When a fungus from the Brazilian rainforest tells you more truth than Anthony Fauci ever did, it’s time to reevaluate everything you think you know about medicine.

, speaking at the

, dropped a truth bomb that Big Pharma hopes you never hear: ketamine, the drug they've sold us as a synthetic product of modern science, actually exists in nature. And not just in nature—it’s secreted by a fungus. Yes,

.

Summit for Truth & Wellnessa fungus

“Oh, one other little factoid which is so freaking cool... So, remember how I started when I told you guys that ketamine was synthesized in a lab in the '60s?” Dr. Kory began, teasing what turned out to be a devastating blow to the entire pharma-industrial complex.

Let that sink in. The drug we were told was a synthetic, lab-created marvel—surprise—was simply a knock-off of what nature already had. And the kicker?

“They identified a fungus in Brazil that secretes ketamine.”

But wait, it gets better—no, scratch that, it gets worse for them. Not only is ketamine natural, but its biological function might be far more significant than previously admitted. What happened next should be front-page news in every medical journal, if those journals weren’t owned by the same corporate overlords peddling synthetic garbage.

“They took the substance ketamine and they put it in culture dishes with worms and they found that it was equally effective to ivermectin and albendazole. Drop mic.”

Yeah. He said that. And he was right to.

Here we are, after four years of the medical establishment demonizing anyone who dared suggest that natural, safe, repurposed drugs like ivermectin could be effective—especially when Big Pharma didn’t hold the patent—and now Dr. Kory reveals that ketamine, a drug demonized for different reasons, might be doing double duty as a potent anti-parasitic. Found in nature. From a fungus.

Imagine what else is out there—already created, already available—yet suppressed, mocked, and locked away because it doesn’t pad the right pockets. The whole system is rigged, and Kory just blew another hole in the wall of lies.

For doctors like him, and those of us actually paying attention, this isn’t just an interesting study. This is vindication.

As he wrapped up, the moderator of the panel said, “Maybe you can have your own conference someday because it's, this is fascinating and for people like me who are seeing patients and trying to find solutions for people, it's hard to find good information, where we can kind of network and try to help as many people as we can.”

Exactly. The real science, the truth, the actual answers—they’re not coming from CNN or Pfizer press releases. They’re coming from guys like Kory, digging into nature, data, and God’s creation instead of lab-coat lies and profit margins.

And they better brace themselves—because the truth isn’t just inconvenient.

It’s alive.

And apparently, it’s growing in Brazil.

