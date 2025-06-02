We’re watching it unfold right in front of us. The world of social media is changing... fast. But it’s not changing for you. It’s changing against you.

Elon’s xAI just bought out X and turned it into one giant AI lab experiment... your tweets, likes, comments? All fuel for the machine. Zuckerberg’s pouring $65 billion into AI-generated content creators. And with Google’s latest Veo3 pushing out ultra-realistic AI videos, it’s getting harder and harder to tell if what you’re seeing is even real anymore.

Even the alternative platforms — Gab, Brighteon, and others that do fight for free speech — are falling for the same trap. They're all rushing to create their own AI systems. The irony? They’re doing exactly what Big Tech does: using you to build their tech.

At Pickax, we’re not playing that game. Our mission was never just about being another free speech platform... it’s about being the human-centered platform.

We built Pickax to be the place where your creativity, your voice, your ideas actually matter. We believe the most powerful thing on the internet isn’t an algorithm... it’s a human being with something to say. That’s why while everyone else is flooding their feeds with AI bots, we’re building tools to amplify you.

Sign Up for Pickax

We’re not going to let your voice be buried by synthetic noise. We’re going to fight for your right to be seen, heard, and supported... by real people.

That’s why we’re integrating Rumble so heavily. We want real creators, real conversations, and real community. No deepfakes. No bot farms. No bait-and-switch. Just real freedom.

Oh — and one more thing you probably didn’t hear in the headlines:

The so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” — the massive bipartisan monstrosity that just passed through Congress — actually includes language banning states from regulating AI at all. You read that right. States are now blocked from protecting you from AI overreach. This is Silicon Valley’s dream come true: total federal control and zero accountability at the state level.

Sign Up for Pickax

Think about that. While they’re building AI to replace you, they’re legally tying the hands of the very people who might defend you.

At Pickax, we’re not backing down. We’re doubling down. If the system wants to silence humans, we’re going to be the megaphone.

And here’s the exciting part — we’re deep in the trenches developing the official Pickax app for iOS and Android. This isn’t just about putting our platform on your phone. We’re building out some game-changing features that will take everything to the next level. Tools that empower creators, amplify your voice, and make sure your content actually gets seen. The goal? You won’t need those other platforms much longer... and honestly, you won’t miss them either.

If you're tired of being data for someone else's AI and you believe the future should be human — not machine-driven — then you're in the right place.

Thanks for being part of something real.

Sign Up for Pickax

– Jeff Dornik

CEO, Pickax

P.S. Keep posting. Keep speaking. Keep being you. That’s what this is all about.

Sign Up for Pickax