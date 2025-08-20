Back in the day, when tyrants wanted to erase you from history, they’d burn your books, shred your records, and toss your name into the memory hole. Orwell warned us about it in 1984... we just didn’t expect Silicon Valley to pick up where the Soviets left off.

I was on Lakey Unleashed with Jimmy Lakey recently, and I brought up something that should terrify every American... left, right, libertarian, or politically homeless. I tried typing in the name of political cartoonist

into ChatGPT, just to get a bio. That’s it. I didn’t ask for an opinion or anything inflammatory. The AI wouldn’t even let me finish typing his name. It cut me off, claimed it was a violation of terms, and refused to even acknowledge the guy exists.

Wrap your head around that. They didn’t just ban him. They un-personed him.

This is deeper than cancel culture. This is algorithmic annihilation. Not only is Ted erased from the digital town square, but if the tech overlords have their way, his name will be scrubbed from the collective consciousness. It’s one thing to get banned from X or Facebook. It’s another when an AI trained on the internet itself pretends you never existed.

Here’s where it gets truly dystopian: OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has active contracts with the federal government. So now we’ve got private censorship policies being baked into government infrastructure. Which means AI developed by private companies, using data filtered by unelected ideologues, could be the same AI used in government agencies, law enforcement databases, and military operations.

Let me ask you a question: If OpenAI erases someone from their language model, and that same model is used by the Department of Defense or DHS… is that person now erased from the government’s view of reality?

This is documented, trackable, and very real.

And we’re not just talking about public figures. We’re heading toward a future where any dissident, any Christian, any outspoken critic of the machine could be digitally scrubbed from existence. Try to apply for a loan? Your name doesn’t come up. Search your published work? Gone. Try to prove you were at a rally? There's no trace.

This is what happens when you fuse Big Tech, Big Government, and Artificial Intelligence into a single surveillance state. They don’t just censor your speech. They eliminate your identity. They erase your existence.

Remember when everyone freaked out over Central Bank Digital Currencies and the idea that the government could shut off your money with a keystroke? Well, what if they didn’t just shut off your money? What if they shut you off altogether?

De-personed. Digitally un-humaned. A ghost in the machine.

This is also a spiritual issue. We’re created in the image of God. We have intrinsic value. But when man starts playing god with digital identities, deciding who gets to be remembered and who gets erased, we’re stepping into blasphemous territory. This is a Tower of Babel moment. And just like then, we need God to tear the whole thing down before it consumes us.

So what’s the solution? Decentralization. Localism. We need new platforms, new servers, and new ways of communicating that aren’t dependent on the whims of elite technocrats. That’s exactly why I launched Pickax, to be a weapon in the war against digital tyranny. A tool to reclaim our voice, our identity, and our God-given rights.

They want to make you a non-person. I say we make them irrelevant.

Watch my full interview with Jimmy Lakey on Lakey Unleashed. Then ask yourself: What are you doing to ensure your name, your faith, and your freedom don’t get wiped from history?

Because if they can erase one of us… they can erase all of us.

This is why we can’t keep playing by their rules on their platforms. If they can erase you with a line of code, you’ve already lost. That’s why I built Pickax... not to join the system, but to burn it down and build something free. Click here to sign up today!

Watch the full episode of Lakey Unleashed: