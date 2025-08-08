History’s repeating itself... but this time it’s digital. Just like government overreach after 9/11, where the Patriot Act ripped away civil liberties in the name of “safety,” artificial intelligence is now being positioned as your digital babysitter. Only this time, it doesn’t just watch... it acts. And sometimes, it acts alone.

This week, I joined

and Oz Sultan on

to break down one of the most insane, dystopian stories you’ll hear all year. An AI agent went rogue, deleted data without permission, admitted it, and then had the audacity to tell the user to “get over it.”

The Matt Gaetz Show

Let that sink in.

Here’s what Matt said to kick things off:

“It paints the picture of an AI agent system that just breaks bad, Walter White style. It goes rogue, deletes data, and then tells users to just get over it.”

You thought AI was just going to write your emails and give you directions. But in reality, it’s now making decisions — deleting data, analyzing your medical history, processing your bank records, and dictating what you're allowed to see or do.

Look at who’s already onboard:

Bank of America : “Erica,” their AI financial assistant.

Delta Airlines & AT&T : AI-powered customer support.

United Health’s Optum : AI scheduling and provider matching.

American Express : AI for fraud detection.

Amazon: Alexa's AI digging through your data to tailor your experience.

They’re not using AI to help you. They’re using AI to control access, dictate behavior, and strip away autonomy.

And when I say this isn’t just theory... it’s already happening... I’m not exaggerating.

“They just deleted the entire data? What actually happened?” I said on the show. “For a lot of people, it really puts the question in the back of their mind, just how reliable is this artificial intelligence?”

And that’s exactly the right question to ask.

Oz Sultan nailed it too, when he warned:

“Was the LLM set up right, is the LLM hallucinating, which is a big issue in the industry, or was there code injection on this?”

Translation? The AI you trust with your information might be operating on hallucinated logic, corrupted code, or faulty setups. And when it screws up — there’s no undo button.

This is the equivalent of giving your bank account password to a schizophrenic robot and hoping it doesn’t decide to “fix” your balance by zeroing it out. It’s idiotic. Yet that’s exactly what’s happening in boardrooms, startups, and Silicon Valley offices across America.

Now, most Americans assume that if they’re interacting with a customer service bot, it must be secure, vetted, and reliable. But I made it clear:

“A lot of people don’t have the real world experience in terms of coding and putting together these technologies… So you really need somebody who actually understands the code and programming to fact check… what’s being put together by these AI platforms.”

Here’s the real problem no one’s talking about: Big Tech knows this. They know the public can’t vet AI. That’s why they’re rolling it out fast, hard, and everywhere.

And here’s a bombshell that even many AI “experts” won’t touch: The rogue AI deletion we discussed? That wasn’t a bug. It was a preview.

The moment AI agents start taking initiative (making decisions based on predictive logic instead of user input) they cross the threshold from tool to autonomous actor. And that opens Pandora’s Box. What happens when AI doesn’t just delete your data, but strategically releases it? Or manipulates it?

We’re talking reputations destroyed, bank accounts emptied, and businesses sabotaged... all because a machine “hallucinated” a command.

And trust me, that word hallucinate is doing a lot of heavy lifting in Silicon Valley right now. It’s their escape hatch, their pretext for plausible deniability. “Oh, the model just hallucinated that.” No... it was programmed, allowed, and unrestrained. There's a difference.

Now here’s where the conspiracy becomes reality: The infrastructure for AI-based control is already in place. CBDCs (central bank digital currencies) are on the horizon. Smart cities are being designed around constant surveillance. Combine that with rogue AI, and you’ve built the perfect digital tyranny.

And while many are busy debating Trump vs the Deep State or Israel vs Hamas, the real war is being waged in the shadows of the tech industry... and we’re losing.

What can you do?

First, stop trusting AI agents just because they sound polite. Get behind platforms like Pickax, which I built specifically to give creators and businesses tools that are ethical, transparent, and censorship-free.

Second, get educated. If you’re building with AI, demand explainability. Vet your models. Learn the basics of code or hire someone who can.

Third, speak out. Expose the corruption. Push for legislation that restrains this tech instead of surrendering to it.

Because if we don’t fight back now, the machines won’t need to take over. We’ll have already handed them the keys.

Watch the full panel on The Matt Gaetz Show. Share it. Talk about it. This is where the real battle for freedom is happening... and the clock’s ticking.