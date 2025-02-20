The global elites have declared war on humanity, and they’re using everything from AI enslavement to mRNA manipulation to silence and control us. That’s exactly what I broke down as guest host of The Shannon Joy Show, exposing how Big Tech, Big Pharma, and Big Government are colluding to strip us of our God-given freedoms. Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and the rest of the Silicon Valley overlords are racing to control artificial intelligence—not for innovation, but for domination. They’re not just collecting your data; they’re crafting a digital prison, tracking your every move, dictating your thoughts, and ensuring that dissent is erased before it even begins. We’re witnessing the rise of AI-driven tyranny, and too many people are asleep at the wheel.

Biotech analyst

joined me to sound the alarm on the next phase of this agenda: the mRNA takeover. It’s not just about vaccines anymore. The government, through the CDC, NIH, and FDA, is pushing genetic modification under the guise of medicine, with documents proving their obsession with transhumanism. Elon Musk may have nearly ended up in the hospital from his own mRNA shot, yet he still insists we need more of this so-called "technology." Why? Because he’s financially invested in it. The elites want total control—over your body, your mind, and even your DNA. It’s a level of bio-digital enslavement straight out of a dystopian novel, except it’s happening in real-time.

And if you think they’ll let you speak out against it, think again. That’s why I brought in Matt Couch to expose the illusion of free speech under Big Tech. Twitter, Facebook, and even Elon’s “X” are nothing more than controlled opposition, where free speech exists in name only. You can talk, sure—but they control the volume. That’s why we built Pickax, a platform that refuses to bow to corporate overlords and algorithmic censorship. Because if we don’t take back our voices now, we’ll lose them forever. The war against humanity isn’t coming—it’s here. The only question is: Are you going to fight back, or are you going to comply?

Are you prepared to confront the uncomfortable truths that mainstream media and Big Pharma don't want you to hear? Join us at the Summit for Truth & Wellness on March 29, 2025, at Bethel Christian Fellowship in Rochester, NY. This isn't just another conference; it's a gathering of fearless truth-tellers ready to challenge the status quo. Hear from

, a pioneer in critical care who defied conventional narratives during the COVID-19 crisis;

, a relentless advocate for personal freedom and a critic of authoritarian overreach; and

, who stood firm against medical censorship. As the founder of

, the only social media platform that guarantees both freedom of speech and freedom of reach, I'll be there to expose the collusion between tech giants and government agencies that threatens our liberties. This is your chance to break free from the propaganda and engage with those who dare to speak the truth. Don't miss it.

MY RECENT ARTICLES

No Defense, No Strategy, No Heart... The NBA is an Unwatchable Mess

Basketball was once a beautiful game—a battle of strategy, skill, and toughness. There was an art to it. Inside scoring mattered. Defenses were rugged. Superstars weren’t just players—they were performers. Today? The NBA has devolved into a glorified three-point shootout where every team plays the exact same way: spread the floor, chuck up threes, and avoid contact at all costs.

Read More

5 Ways RFK Jr. Will Transform HHS and Take Down the Medical Deep State

For decades, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has been nothing more than a puppet for Big Pharma, the CDC, the FDA, and every corrupt health bureaucrat looking to cash in on human suffering. But that’s about to change. With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the helm, we’re finally going to see real reform—something the establishment fears more than anything.

Read More

